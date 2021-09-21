The National Trust property is number 10 in a list compiled by luxury florists Jamie Aston.

A Jamie Aston spokesperson said Nymans was a ‘garden crafted for that romantic stroll’ and said the venue offered ‘the perfect passionate atmosphere’.

“An internationally renowned plant collection is on display against a backdrop of wilderness and woodland,” they said, adding that the best aspects of Nymans’ include Friday night sunsets and picnics in the rose garden.

Luxury Florist Jamie Ashton has named Nymans as the tenth most beautiful public garden in the UK. Picture: Jamie Ashton.