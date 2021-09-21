This is where Nymans in Handcross is ranked in a top 20 list of the most beautiful public gardens in Britain
Nymans in Handcross has been included in a top 20 list of the UK’s most beautiful public gardens.
The National Trust property is number 10 in a list compiled by luxury florists Jamie Aston.
A Jamie Aston spokesperson said Nymans was a ‘garden crafted for that romantic stroll’ and said the venue offered ‘the perfect passionate atmosphere’.
“An internationally renowned plant collection is on display against a backdrop of wilderness and woodland,” they said, adding that the best aspects of Nymans’ include Friday night sunsets and picnics in the rose garden.
The public gardens named on the list were: 1, Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire; 2, Royal Botanical Gardens, London; 3, The Alnwick Garden, Northumberland; 4, The Beth Chatto Gardens, Essex; 5, Biddulph Grange, Staffordshire; 6, Blickling Estate, Norfolk; 7, Cragside, Northumberland; 8, Mottisfont, Hampshire; 9, Mount Stewart, County Down; 10, Nymans, West Sussex; 11, Sissinghurst Castle, Kent; 12, Studley Royal Water Garden at Fountains Abbey, Yorkshire; 13, Stourhead, Wiltshire; 14, Trengwainton Garden, Cornwall; 15, Great Dixter House & Gardens, East Sussex; 16, Hardwick Hall, Derbyshire; 17, Hidcote Manor, Gloucestershire; 18, Lost Gardens of Heligan, Cornwall; 19, Sizergh Castle, Cumbria; 20, Powis Castle, Wales.