The event is always a family favourite and features live musical entertainment, stalls with activities and gifts, rides, electronic games and children’s crafts.

Readers can find out more about this year’s event here and tune into our Facebook Live stream of the switch-on at about 4.45pm on the day.

In the meantime we’ve gathered together some photos from the past decade that show some of the fun and magic from previous Christmases in Burgess Hill.

2018 Crowds enjoy the food and fun at various stalls at Burgess Hill's Christmas lights switch on in 2018. Picture: Steve Robards, SR1830601.

2018 A resident gives Burgess Hill Christmas lights switch on two thumbs up in 2018. Picture: Steve Robards, SR1830591.

2018 Kids have fun on the tea cups in 2018. Picture: Steve Robards, SR1830375.

2017 Sophie Davies as Cinderella from the Burgess Hill pantomime in 2017. Picture: Steve Robards, SR1728196.