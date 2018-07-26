1996: Annual Youth Band Championship

The year was 1996, when Burgess Hill hosted the Annual Youth Band Championship.

Talented youngsters from all the way across the south coast to take part.

Antony Boobier of the 1st Crowborough Scout Band

The competition was organised by the Mid-Sussex Youth Marching Band.

The all day event was held at Oakmeed School.

The publicity officer, Mr Pat Drew told the Middy that the standard entry improved every year, and the bands chose more difficult tunes for that year to showcase the extent of their talent.

The school was filled with more than over 700 loyal supporters, who had travelled long distances to cheer on the 15 young bands who performed.

Someone needed a hand with their shoe laces

The youngsters competed in three different classes: novice, contest and championship.

Each of the bands were judged by ten members of the armed forces.

The bands were judged on an array of different objectives: general music effort, wind section, drum section, drill, display, dress, colour guards and showmanship.

There were 36 trophies presented by vice chairman of Mid-Sussex Council, Mr Edwin Cox.

The Brighton Drum and Trumpet Corps

At the end of the day, judges ruled it was Blue Horizon from Horsham who march off with the winning trophy.