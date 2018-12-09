Aladdin at The Hawth in Crawley delivers delightfully silly fun and plenty of song and sparkle

There’s a genie at the Hawth delivering a huge lampful of festive cheer, so if you’re not feeling those happy Christmas vibes yet, never fear!

The Crawley theatre’s panto never fails to impress and Aladdin is another hit, sweeping the audience along with a production packed full of delightfully silly fun and plenty of song and sparkle.

Aladdin at The Hawth

We could feel the excitement all around us before the curtain even went up. Expectations were high, and were met as soon as the evil Abanazer took to the stage to share his dastardly plans for acquiring fame and fortune.

Abanazer was brilliantly played by Jason Gardiner, who revelled in the boos and hisses from the enthusiastic crowd.

Jess Robinson’s Spirit of the Ring was wonderful, using her skills as a singer and impressionist to great effect.

Shaheen Jafargholi (Aladdin) also showed he has a great voice, as he sang of his love for the beautiful Princess Jasmine (Emily Day), in spite of the disapproval of her father the Emporer (Phil Stewart).

The cast of Aladdin at The Hawth SUS-180812-235457001

The jokes were perfectly pitched and just kept coming, with heaps of laugh out loud moments courtesy of the marvellous Widow Twanky (Michael J Batchelor), Wishee Washee (Ian Jones) and PC Pongo (Richard Franks). It’s not just the kids who love the panto set-pieces; us parents love a good ghost gag and a custard pie or three as well,

And of course, you can’t have Aladdin without the Genie of the Lamp, and Nathaniel Morrison was truly magical in the role.

The strong cast were well supported by a team of talented dancers, and it was lovely to see so many young performers involved.

Just before the show began we were briefly evacuated due to a fire alarm, which just provided more material for hilarious ad libs.

Shaheen Jafargholi as Aladdin

Once again the show is written by Paul Hendy and produced by Evolution, the team behind last year’s record-breaking production of Snow White.

And this deserves to follow suit as another box office smash. If you love pantos, you’ll definitely love this one.

Aladdin is on now and runs until Sunday January 6 2019, For information and tickets contact the Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636, visit www.hawth.co.uk or book directly online here

See more: Wondering what to do with the kids this Christmas? Here are found of the best family-friendly events

Jasoc Gardiner as Abanazar

See the magical lantern trail at Wakehurst’s Glow Wild