Best street food vendor sought by Sussex Food and Drink Awards

The hunt is on for the best street food being served up in Sussex ahead of next year's food and drink awards.

Having celebrated a record-breaking year in 2019 with more than 18,000 public votes and hundreds of entries, the Sussex Food and Drink Awards is now focusing on the year ahead with entries open for the Sussex Street Food of the Year 2020 category until September 27 2019.

Sussex Street Food of the Year Grand Final 2019

This category was introduced to the awards five years ago and the panel of judges will be looking for exciting businesses creating artisan dishes with care and passion, to be eaten in a mobile situation and dedicated to using quality local Sussex ingredients.

Hilary Knight, co-director of Natural Partnerships CIC, who run the awards as a not-for-profit scheme to boost the local food and drink industry, said: “We’re looking for amazing and creative food served from individually styled and attractive mobile units with a clear message about what's on offer. The winner should be someone who demonstrates responsibility for the environment and food hygiene and sources as many local ingredients as possible.”

Sussex Street Food of the Year 2020 finals will be held in Horsham Carfax on Sunday, October 27 from 10am until 4pm. Sponsors of this category, Horsham District Foodies supported by Food Rocks, will be organising the competition and market day, where the public can vote for their favourite to win.

Entrance is free and visitors will be able to enjoy live music, boutique shopping, pop up bars and artisan products, whilst soaking up the fantastic foodie atmosphere as ten of the very best Sussex street food vendors battle it out to see who wins the coveted trophy.

Sussex Street Food of the Year Grand Finalists 2019

Entries for all other categories in the Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2020 open on September 24 and winners will be revealed on April 29 2020 at a glittering BAFTA-style awards ceremony hosted by Sally Gunnell OBE and Danny Pike from BBC Sussex, including a spectacular seven-course Sussex produce banquet produced by Sodexo Prestige at the Amex Stadium.

To enter the Sussex Street Food of the Year award, the vendor must: Offer great food in a mobile situation from an individually-styled and attractive unit with a clear message about what's on offer; demonstrates responsibility for the environment and food hygiene; source as many local ingredients as possible; attend at least three events in Sussex from April to October 2019.

To enter, and to find out more, visit: www.sussexfoodawards.biz