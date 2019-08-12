Blooming lovely plants at Borde Hill plant show - everything you need to know

Some of the UK’s leading plant nurseries will be hosted at Borde Hill in September for the Plant Fair Roadshow.

Following the success of last year’s event, award-winning nurseries including Hardy’s Cottage Garden Plants and Daisy Roots will return to offer gardening expertise and an impressive selection of plants.

Pippa Greenwood, from Gardeners’ Question Time, will host a talk on keeping pests at bay the natural way, and plants from a host of the UK’s finest growers including RHS Chelsea Flower Show multi awarding winning nurseries will be on sale, including Phoenix Plants, Usual and Unusual Plants, and Sussex Fruit Trees Nurseries.

Garden sculptures will be on display by Five Two Designs, and throughout the day visitors will receive insightful advice from gardening experts.

Quentin Stark, head gardener from Hole Park, will be on hand as the resident plant doctor, diagnosing plant problems and issuing advice to gardeners.

He will also be a personal plant shopper, offering advice on which plants to buy for difficult areas in gardens.

There will be free guided tours of the garden by Borde Hill’s gardening team, and visitors will be able to enjoy the 100 Sculptures which are exhibited in the Garden until the end of September.

Panoramic views from the garden extend over the lakes and 200 acres of rolling parkland.

Some plants that will be on show include dahlias, crocosmias, acteas, sedum, Japanese anemones, fuchsias, hydrangeas, cyclamens and a range of grasses.

The Plant Fairs Roadshow opens on September 15, and runs from 10am to 3pm.

Entry to the Plant Fair, including garden access, is £7 per person. and for groups of 15 or more, entry is £6.

For more information, visit Borde Hill’s website.