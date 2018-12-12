Brighton author wants to break the IVF taboo by sharing her story in new book

Verity Craig hopes her book chronicling IVF journey will provide hope for other couples going through the same thing.

Statistics state that one in six couples experience fertility issues, yet it is still a subject we don’t tend to talk about.

This is something Brighton-based Verity Craig wants to combat with her book ‘IVF and Infertility, Our Journey: A True Story Of One Couple’s Struggle Against The Odds’.

“We had six traumatic years.

“Whenever I was on the train home or after treatments I started to write a blog, just so I could keep a note of things my husband and I could then look through and see what was happening,” Verity said.

“We came to realise that there were no books on the market, other than medical ones, about what it was like to go through IVF, from the POV of someone going through it.”

The book is the journey of Verity and her husband Paul through 12 cycles of IVF.

It is written in a diary format and the preface talks about Verity and Paul, as a couple and how they met

“Parts of the book are quite horrific,” she said.

“I had miscarriages and a ruptured ectopic pregnancy which was life threatening but after the last cycle I fell pregnant with my daughter Daisy-May in 2014.

“But I want to also give people going through it hope that you can get pregnant.”

Verity and Paul were placed in the ‘unexplained’ category which meant they were unable to find out why they couldn’t have children together.

The couple went private with their treatment as they were unable to get anything on the NHS.

“I already had my daughter, who I had when I was young,” explained Verity.

“Because I already had a child, I was not entitled to a cycle on the NHS with my husband. It is scandalous really.

“You think it will happen quickly and when it didn’t it was just a shock that we couldn’t get pregnant.

“Paul and I will always have a special place in our hearts for the wonderful team at The Lister Hospital, Chelsea. They really do go over and above in helping people.”

The book is also good for friends and family members who are unsure of what to say, as it gives them an insight into what a loved one might be going through.

“No one knows what to say to you if they haven’t been through it,” said Verity.

“I still feel apprehensive about the book being out there as it is a very private subject but I feel it is important for people going through it to offer support and show that they aren’t alone.”

IVF is still seen as a bit of a taboo subject, it is something Verity hopes her book will work towards people talking openly about it.

“Michelle Obama recently said that both her daughters were conceived through IVF,” said Verity.

“Theresa May has also spoken about having gone through IVF, and not being able to have children.

“And the actress Courteney Cox’s daughter Coco was also conceived through IVF.

“More and more celebrities are coming out and talking about it which is great.”

But why does Verity think it is a taboo subject?

“I think it is as in the past women were expected to get married and get pregnant quickly,” she answered.

“As a wife you were expected to have children and there is this taboo that if you don’t then it isn’t right.

“I talk to a woman in Africa and her GP keeps asking her ‘why can’t you do this for your husband’, there is this expectation that women should get pregnant.”

IVF and Infertility, Our Journey: A True Story Of One Couple’s Struggle Against The Odds is available in WHSmith, Waterstones and Amazon.

