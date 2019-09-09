Burgess Hill Annual Model Railway Exhibition
Burgess Hill Model Railway Club held its popular annual exhibition at Burgess Hill Girls on September 7.
Monday 09 September 2019 15:41
There was something of appeal to a wide range of railway modelling interests.
DM1990333a.jpg. Burgess Hill Annual Model Railway Exhibition. Ethan Evans 12. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190709-185608008
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPIMedia Resell
DM1990328a.jpg. Burgess Hill Annual Model Railway Exhibition. From left Mick Champion, Dave Ward, Colin Jones and Malcolm Bonnell, East Grinstead Model Railway club. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190709-185558008
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPIMedia Resell
DM1990326a.jpg. Burgess Hill Annual Model Railway Exhibition. Oscar Flint 4. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190709-185548008
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPIMedia Resell
DM1990320a.jpg. Burgess Hill Annual Model Railway Exhibition. Ian Forsyth. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190709-185538008
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPIMedia Resell
View more