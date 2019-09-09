Burgess Hill horticultural show showcases flowers

Visitors came to see a range of exhibits in the Burgess Hill Horticultural Society’s Autumn Show.

Held at the Cyprus Hall on Saturday, September 7, the show saw a number of awards presented for cookery, flowers, vegetables, and pot plants.

DM1990245a.jpg. Burgess Hill Horticultural Society Autumn Show. Sue Goodsall. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190709-181025008

Flo Whitaker, committee member, said: “The wet and windy summer made for challenging growing conditions but our membership still managed to stage nearly 200 entries.

“The hall was busy all afternoon with appreciative visitors who drank gallons of tea and munched their way through mountains of homemade cakes.

“It takes an awful lot of planning to organise a show.

“Much of the work is done by unseen volunteers, so our grateful thanks go to them, along with our exhibitors and visitors who helped to make it another successful show day.”

DM1990225a.jpg. Burgess Hill Horticultural Society Autumn Show. Bob Adams. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190709-181003008

The following trophies were awarded: Judith Parsons was presented with the A. W. McCully Cup for the best cut flowers exhibit.

Teresa Welch won the Derek Sewell Vase for a magnificent display of dahlias.

The D. H. Smith Cup went to Jackie Smith for the best pot plant.

Toby Langdown, (age 11) was awarded the Junior Gardeners’ Cup for a model made from recyclable materials.

Carolyn Gardner won a brace of trophies; the Hollis Cup for the best patio pot, along with the Ernie Knight Bowl for the best cookery exhibit.

Ian Parsons also scooped two awards: the R.W Hammond Cup for a display of five different vegetables and the Bob Squires Trophy for the heaviest vegetables.

Bob Adams stole the show and carried home three trophies: The M.W. Hammond Cup for the best single vegetable exhibit, The Percy Parsons Memorial Shield for a combined flower and vegetable display, as well as the G. Prince Cup for the best fruit exhibit.