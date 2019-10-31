Burgess Hill monthly markets to showcase unique products

A monthly market in Burgess Hill is providing a space for producers and makers to showcase their work.

Karen Hickman and Abigail Lock have launched the event at Karen’s shop, The Mercantile Adventurers.

Enjoying the market

Karen, from Burgess Hill, is the business owner and founder. Both Karen and Abigail, from Ditchling, are co-founders of the market.

The duo wanted to bring something different to the town centre, and to give local businesses the opportunity to take up a regular slot at the market.

Previous markets have offered a glass of fizz from Prosecco Palazzo, vegan skincare from Tropic Karly, plastic free pantry items from Harriet’s of Hove, plants from Winsery Gray, gin from Blue Thorn Gin, craft beer from Burgess Hill’s very own Brewery Kiln, upcycled furniture from Reloved and Rustic, Jewellery from Enchanted Jewellery, fabrics from Scissor Sisters and Pippin Cottage, hot food from Cairo Van and Pepper Pot, candles from Woodchatter, ice cream and truffles from Latchetts Farm Dairy, essential oils from DoTerra, Aloe Vera products from Forever Living, Boozy Sorbets from Mialls and soft toys from Mary’s Sock Toys.

Karen said: “We at The Mercantile Adventurers want to support our local community and are providing a space for fantastic producers and makers to showcase and sell their collections. We have organised a monthly market on the first Saturday of the month with new stall holders and regulars.”

Musicians performing at a previous event

The next markets will take place on Saturday, November 2, and Saturday, December 7, both from midday to 3pm.

Those who are interested in a pitch or performing at a future event are invited to contact Karen Hickman on 07540405703, or visit facebook.com/TheMercantileAdventurers

The Mercantile Adventurers, in Cyprus Road, is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 5:30pm.