Prices and full specs announced for Lotus Emira V6 First Edition

Lotus has announced the price and specification of its all-new Emira sports car.

The successor to the Evora will arrive in spring 2022, with prices for the launch edition First Edition starting at £75,995.

The high-specification V6-powered version of the Emira will be joined later in the year by a four-cylinder variant, with an “entry-level” model arriving in 2023 priced from just under £60,000.

Lotus says that the Emira represents a “quantum leap” for the brand and the start of a new chapter spearheaded by the Emira and the Evija electric hypercar.

Like the Evora, it is a lightweight, mid-engined two-seat sports car with an emphasis on driver involvement. However, Lotus says that the new car brings a “paradigm shift” in comfort, quality and practicality to go with best-in-class handling and ride.

First Edition models are powered by the same 3.5-litre Toyota-sourced V6 as before, tuned by Hethel’s engineers. Producing 395bhp, the engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox with a visible gear change mechanism. A six-speed automatic with paddle shift is an £1,800 option.

All First Edition cars come with 20-inch diamond-cut forged alloys, LED headlights and two-piece brake discs with branded calipers. Other exterior details include a titanium exhaust finisher and standard-fit “lower black pack”, which gives a gloss black finish to the front bumper air blades, front splitter, side sills and rear diffuser.

Inside, Lotus’ desire to offer a more comfortable and refined experience means passengers are treated to heated seats with 12-way adjustability, climate control, cruise control, keyless start and a 10.25-inch touchscreen with sat nav, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a 10-speaker sound system.

Six exterior paint finishes and seven interior colours are among the choices for buyers, along with three additional option packs.

The Drivers Pack gives customers the choice of Tour or Sport suspension with Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport tyres, or Sport suspension with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres.

The Design Pack adds privacy glass, sports pedals, a black Alcantara headliner, and the choice of black, red, yellow or silver painted brake callipers.

The Convenience Pack adds front parking sensors, rear reversing camera, rain-sensing wipers with aero blades, auto-dimming mirrors and a rear luggage storage net.

In autumn 2022 the i4 First Edition model will be added to the line-up, with a 2.0-litre engine sourced from AMG. A lower-spec version will then join the range in 2023.