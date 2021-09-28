The cheapest electric cars on sale in the UK in 2021

3. Seat Mii Electric (£22,800)

The Mii is one of two electric city cars based on the same VW Group platform and slightly undercuts its VW relative. It looks just like any other Mii but this compact five-door model has an electric motor producing 82bhp and a massive 156lb/ft, meaning it can reach 31mph from a standstill in only 3.9 seconds. The car’s 36.8kWh battery provides up to 160 miles of range from a single charge and allows for rapid charging to 80 per cent capacity in an hour.

Photo: Seat