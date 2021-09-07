Win the chance to have your car turned into a Hot Wheels model

Previous winners of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour competition

Car fanatics are being offered the chance to have their pride and joy immortalised as an official Hot Wheels model.

The famous toy company has launched a search for the UK’s most striking classic, modified or racing car to go head-to-head with the best from around the world in a competition that will see the winning entry turned into diecast model.

The Hot Wheels Legends Tour was launched in the US in 2018 to celebrate the brand’s 50th anniversary and now takes in vehicles from around the world in the search for new models to add to the range.

Organisers say they are looking for cars from any corner of the motoring world that embody the Hot Wheels spirit of performance, authenticity and “garage spirit”. Owners are invited to submit a video walkround of their car online before midnight on 1 October.

Entries will be judged by a panel of experts including Scottish car designer Ian Callum, who was responsible for the Aston Martin D7, DB9 and Vanquish as well as the Jaguar I-Pace, F-Type and scores of models from other major brands.

He commented: “From an imposing stance, full of presence, vivid colours and an impression of speed, Hot Wheels captures a creative freedom that inspires the rebel spirit in a car designer.

“Hot Wheels take me back to a misspent youth when I wondered why real cars couldn’t be this way. Well now I know they can and are. They inspire an excitement that we all need in our lives.”

Ted Wu, head of Hot Wheels design, added. “With so many passionate enthusiasts and talented car builders and restorers, the UK has a truly diverse car culture with a :thriving modified and performance scene,” We’ll be looking for the very best whether that’s a pre-war British hot rod, a ‘70s or ‘80s ‘restomod’, an extreme custom hot hatch build from the ‘90s or one of today’s bespoke hypercars, we want to see the finest cars the UK has to offer.”