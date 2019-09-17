Chailey and District Horticultural Society hosts autumn show

Awards for flowers and produce were presented at the Chailey and District Horticultural Society Autumn Show, held in the village hall.

Entries were a little down due to the many other local shows being held on the same day, but the standard of entries was high. Teas, coffees, and apple pressing for juice was available.

The British Caledonian Cup (vegetables) was awarded to Peter Estcourt, who also won the Hickwells Cup (vegetable exhibit). Linda Blaker won both the Bowling Cup (flowers) and Weller Cup (dahlias). The Sam Briggs Memorial Cup (best in horticultural) went to Chis Gibson, and the Chris Bone Memorial Cup (wine) was won by Annelies Schlup and Peter Estcourt. The Cooper Cup (cookery and handicrafts) went to Maureen Durrant, while Diane Ellis won the TSB Cup (flower arranging) Isabella Blaker won the Village Cup (children seven years and under), and Eddie Finch won the Chailey Cup (eight to 11 years) and the Bosun Cup (best in children’s classes over all three shows).