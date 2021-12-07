Christmas shopping in Crawley: Here are County Mall’s opening and closing times

Tis the season for present buying and to help you planning your spree, here are the Christmas opening and closing times of Crawley’s favourite shopping centre.

By Ellis Peters
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 9:47 am
Stay ahead of the Christmas rush in Crawley

We all know that buying gifts at Christmas can be stressful, so we want to make sure you are prepared as possible so you can plan your shopping trip.

Here are County Mall’s Christmas opening and closing times below:

Thursday 16th to Saturday 18th: 9am to 7pm

Sunday 19th: 10:30am to 4:30pm

Monday 20th to Thursday 23rd: 9am to 7pm

Christmas Eve (Friday 24th): 9am to 5pm

Christmas Day (Saturday 25th): CLOSED

Boxing Day (Sunday 26th): 10:30pm to 4:30pm

Bank Holiday (Monday 27th): 9am to 6pm

Bank Holiday (Tuesday 28th): 9am to 6pm

Wednesday 29th – Thursday 30th: 9am to 6pm

New Year’s Eve (Friday 31st): 9am to 5pm

New Year’s Day (Saturday 1st Jan): 10:30am to 4:30pm

If you would like any further information about the County’s Mall Christmas opening and closing times, please visit their website at https://www.countymall.co.uk/christmas-opening-hours

Crawley