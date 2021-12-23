Up to three children aged 15 and underpay nothing when accompanied by a fare-paying adult in the weekends leading up to Christmas.

Kelly Kilshaw and her three children have used the offer over the December weekends to go and visit their family.

Make the most of the offer while it lasts

Kelly said: “We go and visit my mum and go shopping.

“The children like getting the bus, especially in December, because they can see all the Christmas trees and fairy lights from the houses. They go on a bit of a Christmas lights search.”

Read more: Crawley Christmas and New Year bus times: Here’s everything you need to know

Metrobus Managing Director Ed Wills said: “We’ve had great take up of our Kids Travel Free offer, which we do every year, and I’m so pleased it has helped make a small difference.”

The remaining dates of Kids Travel Free are 25 and 26 December 2021. Up to three children can travel free when accompanied by an adult. The offer is not valid on night buses. The usual ID requirements apply for those aged 14 and 15 years old.

For more information, including journey times and tickets, or to download the app that has both of these, please click here: www.metrobus.co.uk/kids-travel-free.