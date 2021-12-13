TAKE a look: nine Christmas traditions you can make yourselves on the cheap - and still be the envy of your friends

Festive experts from NetVoucherCodes.co.uk are encouraging Brits to look back at nostalgic traditions, crafts, and activities.
These Christmas activities might take you back a bit but are still just as fun to enjoy in today’s smartphone society.
Suggestions include making your own Christmas desserts, sprucing up candles with cinnamon, making decorations for the tree and personalised snow globes.
Using small stitching hoops as a base, novice crafters and kids will be able to make beautifully breath-taking Christmas decorations. Sewers will need some material, thread and a pattern or simple picture that they want to copy. Once finished, hang up with a beautifully festive bow.
Nothing screams Christmas more than a cosy evening with candles lit. Bring the festive scent of cinnamon into the mix by making your own cinnamon stick candle holder. Secure cinnamon sticks around a candle with a rubber band, then tie with festive themed ribbon or twine. The candles also make the sweetest-smelling, rustic centrepiece.
Embellishing the Christmas tree with personal touches is an easy way to make the festivities feel more personal. Homemade decorations can be made easily with salt dough. The mixture of plain flour, table salt and water is easily mouldable and not too messy. Let little ones let loose before an adult bakes the creations and attaches a string to hang it off the tree with.
Snow globes are a festive favourite, however, getting the scenery you want in the globe can be tricky. By making your own, the shimmering magic of snowfall will fall on a scene straight out of your own imagination. Grab an empty, clean jar and take to work spraying the outside of the lid and glueing your own festive centrepiece to the inside. Fill the jar almost to the top with distilled water, add a pinch of glitter to act as snow and a dash of glycerine to stop the glitter from falling too quickly. Now screw the lid on carefully and give the globe a good shake.
