Deliveroo set to launch in Haywards Heath

Food delivery service Deliveroo is hunting for drivers and riders ahead of its launch in Haywards Heath.

The service, which lets users order food from restaurants and takeaways to their home, is set to launch the service later next month.

Deliveroo is coming to Haywards Heath. Photo by Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

Now the firm is appealing to car, bicycle, scooter or motorbike riders or drivers to deliver food from restaurants across the town to customers.

The team are looking for locals who drive cars or ride a motorcycle, or perhaps enjoy cycling as a hobby or are looking for a way to keep fit, with the added benefit of making some extra money.

New riders are automatically enrolled in a first-of-its-kind free insurance package to ensure all are covered while out on the road.

Harrison Foster, Deliveroo’s UK regional director, said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Haywards Heath and we’re excited to be launching next month.

“We’re really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people.”

“The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service, who are seeking the added benefit of flexible hours amongst other perks. We would encourage anyone looking for a fast paced and active job to apply through our website.”

To apply online go to deliveroo.co.uk/apply

