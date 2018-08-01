Ditchling Scout Group: Bear fair sorts out the Eds from the Teds

The year was 1983, when teddy bears from all over Sussex attended the teddy fair in Ditchling.

There was at least 150 of them - all in their best dress - sophisticated ones, lovable little ones and ones with bags of character.

The bear with the most character, Edward, pictured with his owner 4 year-old, John Haskins

The event was organised by the 1st Ditchling Scout Group to raise funds for improvements to their headquarters buildings.

Around 700 adults and children attended the fair, all paying a 15p admission fee.

There was plenty of stalls and attractions for all ages to enjoy and bring in more money for the scouts.

Mr Emett and his wife were nominated to be the judges of the teddy bear competition.

The oldest bear at the fair, Teddy Masters, with his owner Irene Waller

Teddy Masters, belonging to Irene Waller, was named the shows oldest bear. She said: “He has been in my family for 71 years.”

The most sophisticated bear was Paddington, owned by Bridget Thompson. The winner of the most lovable bear was named Sebastian, owned by Shelle Easton, aged 4.

The bear who was thought to have the most character was Edward, owned by John Haskins, 4.

The teddy voted best dressed was presented by Jess Mauther and Katy Theakston, both aged 9.