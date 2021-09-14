Families can now stay in Disney’s Winnie the Pooh house in Hundred Acre Wood in Sussex countryside

The Pooh-inspired house is in the trees in Ashdown Forest, East Sussex

The Disney-appointed Winnie the Pooh illustrator curated the home in celebration of Pooh’s 95th Anniversary

Situated in Ashdown Forest, the inspiration for A.A. Milne’s Hundred Acre Wood, the house opens for a limited number of family stays next weekend.

The property is A small building in the middle of a forest. Hosting the Airbnb stay is Disney-appointed Winnie the Pooh illustrator, Kim Raymond, who curated the Bearbnb and has been drawing the iconic bear for more than 30 years.

Everything in the house is Pooh themed

Kim brought Pooh’s house to life taking inspiration from the original decorations of E.H. Shepard and he said: “I have been illustrating Winnie the Pooh for thirty years and I continue to be inspired by the classic decorations of E.H. Shepard and the more recent Disney stories.

“The ‘Bearbnb’ is a unique experience that brings the charm of Pooh to life for fans, whilst honouring the original adventures that have been so important to many people for 95 years.”

The custom-built ‘Bearbnb’ and entire stay, bookable only on Airbnb, is fit for Pooh and his adventures with Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore and friends:

The house is built with exposed tree branches wrapped around the doorway with ‘Mr. Sanders’ inscribed above and bespoke wallpaper designed by host Kim Raymond

If guests take a peek inside kitchen cupboards, they’ll find shelves stocked full of ‘hunny’ pots

Alongside the charming references to the original Pooh tales, the house is fully kitted out for guests to enjoy a relaxing family stay, including a double bed on the ground floor, and a mezzanine area with two comfortable single beds.

The lounge space comes fully equipped with a cosy seating and dining area for guests to appreciate a “smackerel” or two. During each stay, guests will be taken on a guided tour through the original Hundred Acre Wood, play Poohsticks on the iconic Poohsticks Bridge and enjoy locally sourced hunny-inspired meals.

The ‘Bearbnb’ will also be stocked with a host of wellness products to encourage guests to embrace their natural surroundings and live more like Pooh, who is famous for going at his own pace. The products include yoga mats, journals and throws.

Catherine Powell, Airbnb global head of hosting, said: “Winnie the Pooh is a childhood jewel beloved by families the world over.

“This year, the original books celebrate their 95th anniversary. What better way to commemorate A.A. Milne’s classic work than with these two once-in-a-lifetime stays in the original Hundred Acre Wood. A perfect place to do nothing.

As Pooh said, “doing ‘nothing’ often leads to the very best something.”

Tasia Filippatos, SVP, consumer products, games and publishing at The Walt Disney Company, said: “For over 95 years, Winnie the Pooh has inspired generations with his memorable words, experiences and adventures.

“These timeless tales explore life’s simple pleasures and in that spirit we hope guests are able to sit back and relax in the ‘Bearbnb’, and ‘be more Pooh’ for the day.”

To view the ‘Bearbnb’ home on Airbnb, visit airbnb.com/winniethepooh

The Bearbnb is located in Ashdown Forest in East Sussex and Kim will host two separate stays on the September 24 and 25 for £95 per night. The purpose-built Bearbnb sleeps a family of four.