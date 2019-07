On behalf all the organisers of The Sloop Inn Beer and Blues Festival Fundraiser held on the Bank Holiday weekend May 25/26, 2019, can I thank everyone who attended the event and for their wonderful generosity?

The festival raised £2,220 for the charity Building Heroes, which is West Sussex based and provides skills training and support into employment in the building trades for unemployed ex-service men and women. Thank you.

Sol Mead

Plummerden Lane

Lindfield