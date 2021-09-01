Horsham’s The Big Nibble food and drink festival returns this weekend

Big Nibble 2019. Photo by Toby Phillips SUS-210109-133345003

The popular event takes place between 11am and 4pm with a top selection of stalls, demonstrations and tastings to tempt visitors.

This year’s rally call for the event is to ‘Shop Local, Eat Global’ as the festival will showcase the very best of local produce from across the Horsham District, alongside the very best of internationally inspired street food.

The popular town centre food and drink festival will focus on local, artisan producers and will feature a range of high quality food and drink to take home, to cook with and to eat and drink on the day.

There will be live music on the bandstand from 12.30pm by Spiral Orion and throughout the day stallholders will be giving a series of short presentations, masterclasses and tastings at their stalls.

The tastings and talks timetable is:

11am - Safari Pizza - The Art of Pizza Making

11.15am - G Whizz - Discovering Local Cheese

11.30am - Phat Kat - What is Kombucha?

11.45am - Nonsuch Mushrooms - Wild Mushrooms

12noon - G&H Spirits - Gin Tasting

12.15pm - Flux - Vegan Cookery

12.30pm - Mead - An introduction to Mead

12.45pm - Brolly Brewing - Beer Tasting

1pm - Cabin Pressure - Gin Tasting

1.15pm - Custom Spirits - Rum Tutorial

1.30pm - Nonsuch Mushrooms - Wild Mushrooms

1.45pm - Phat Kat - What is Kombucha?

2pm - G&H Spirits - Gin Tasting

2pm - Pond Puddings & Sussex Smokies - Food Talk

2.15pm - Mopani - All about Biltong

2.30pm - Good Living Brewery - Tutored Tasting

2.45pm - Cabin Pressure - Gin Tasting

3pm - Pond Puddings and Sussex Smokies - Foodie Quiz

3pm - Safari Pizza - The Art of Pizza Making

3.15pm - Custom Spirits - Rum Tutorial

3.30pm - Flux - Vegan Cookery

3.45pm - G Whizz - Discovering Local Cheese

The Big Nibble event is being delivered this year by Horsham District Council’s contracted market operator Food Rocks.