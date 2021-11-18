Mid Sussex establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 10:47 am
Shepherd And Dog Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Shepherd And Dog Inn, The Street, Fulking, Henfield, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex' s 108 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 91 (84 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.