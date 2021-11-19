Mid Sussex establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Friday, 19th November 2021, 10:26 am
The Greyhound, Keymer, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Greyhound Inn, Keymer Road, Hassocks, West Sussex, was given the score after assessment on October 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex' s 108 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 91 (84 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.