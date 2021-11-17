Mid Sussex restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 8:56 am
Updated
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 8:58 am
Spice Village, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Spice Village, 1 Ockenden Lane, Cuckfield, Haywards Heath was given the score after assessment on October 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex' s 261 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 220 (84 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.