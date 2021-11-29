Mid Sussex restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

Lindfield Coffee Works, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Lindfield Coffee Works, Unit 2, The Old Corn Store, Alma Road, Lindfield, Haywards Heath, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Mid Sussex' s 262 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 218 (83 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.