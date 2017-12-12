Frosty fun at the fairground

The run-up to Christmas can be hectic. There’s so much to plan for - presents, cards, visits to family and friends, not to mention getting to that carol service, nativity play and let’s not even talk about work…

It can be challenging, but it’s great to grab a day or two for some fun and relaxation.

Frosted Fairground at Dreamland in Margate

This year we escaped for a weekend away, and didn’t have to worry about travelling too far.

We went to Margate, just two hours from our West Sussex home, and had an amazing day at Dreamland’s Frosted Fairground.

You might have visited the seaside in summer, but if you’re prepared to wrap up warm - you’ll need those extra layers! - then it’s great fun.

The whole park is lit with sparkling lights and festive trees, and the view from the top of the big wheel is stunning.

It was very chilly on our trip and the kids were a bit dismayed that some of the rides were closed for safety reasons, but there was still plenty to do including the dodgems, maze, Magic Mouse ride and of course the Scenic Railway, which is as much fun as it ever was.

You can pay per ride, but since we had wristbands giving unlimited rides, we could go on our favourite rides again, and again… and again!

After a short stop in the cafe for a warming drink and a piece of cake, we swapped our winter boots for skates and took to the ice. As always, us grown ups clung to the edge while the children, undeterred by the odd fall, took off and skated rings around us, giggling all the time!

There was time for the arcade and to revisit the big wheel before we left, and take a last look down on the park before saying goodbye.

And as a surprise for the kids, we had booked a hotel for the night overlooking the beautiful lights at Ramsgate Harbour and had time the next day for a spot of Christmas shopping at Westwood Cross before heading home, tired but very happy.

The Frosted Fairground is open weekends and holidays (excluding Christmas Day) until January 3. For full details, and to see what’s coming up at Dreamland in 2018, visit the website www.dreamland.co.uk