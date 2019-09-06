Hickstead horse drive shows support for hospice

A charity horse drive in support of St Peter and St James Hospice has taken place for the second year.

Larry, along with son Nicholas Leeves, hosted the fundraising event, held in memory of Larry’s wife Fidelma Leeves, on August 8. A 60 strong team of friends and family traveled from all over the country to show their support. The drive began at the Leeves’ home in Hickstead, driving the horses and carts to the pub Goddards Green, onto the Bolney stage then to finish at the Castle Inn at Hickstead.The family hope to continue the event every year to show their appreciation of the care Fidelma and her family received during her time at the hospice.