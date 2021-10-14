Scyld has many features including floor to ceiling windows, individual room shapes, pine walls and woodburning stoves. The gardens are laid formally to the rear providing seating, cooking and lawned areas, while there is woodland to the front offering good seclusion. The property is laid over three floors and has a number of rooms that could be adapted to suit each individual needs, including the possibility of a garage conversion to make annexe type accommodation, if required. Due to the gardens wrapping around the whole of the house there is also room for further extensions, subject to planning consent. On the ground floor all the reception rooms overlook and have access to the gardens and there are also two bedrooms. On the first floor are three bedrooms, with the master having an en-suite and a south-facing balcony. There is also an den area, which is ideal for an occasional bedroom. On the top floor is a large bedroom and store area. Scyld, in Horsemere Green Lane, Climping, is on the market for £799,995 with Robert Luff & Co on Zoopla.