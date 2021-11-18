Look around Sussex small holding with cosy barn and scope for agriculture business or dream self-build

It has an office/storage barn totalling 2,626 square feet – ideal for possible development, subject to relevant planning permissions, that has mains water, separate drainage and mains electrics.

There is a natural spring connected to an automated irrigation system through the site and electric running down to a shed that is located close to the polytunnels.

The site is currently producing a mixture of berries.

It is on the market for £900,000 and is located off Church Lane in the heart of the historic village of Ninfield.

