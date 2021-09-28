The property in Tottingworth Park in Broad Oak is located at the head of a quiet access lane offering a lovely outlook over its own land and beyond. Constructed about 20 years ago, it was heavily influenced by the modernist work in the 1960s of the world-renowned architect Michael Manser. The concept for The Walled Garden was inspired by the Barcelona Pavilion designed and constructed in 1928/9 by Mies van der Rohe for the Barcelona International Exposition of that year. Essentially a glass envelope with a steel frame, interlocking with a richly coloured, tall Victorian wall, the property is one, which displays timeless elegance and simplicity. It is on the market with Hamptons of Tunbridge Wells with a guide price of £2m.Full details are on the Zoopla website. Read more: www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/apartment-for-sale-at-sussex-manor-house-originally-built-for-descendent-of-robert-the-bruce-3381563