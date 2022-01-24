Notcutts, which has centres in Cranleigh and Hassocks, says the new limited edition British-grown hybrid tea rose will embody the theme of ‘looking forward’.

The repeat-flowering rose, which will be available from May, has an intense fragrance with elegant blooms of a unique pale pink hue with lilac-blue tones.

As Notcutts reaches its 125th anniversary and looks to the future of gardening, it encourages entrants to suggest imaginative names for the new rose which reflect forward-thinking, new horizons and optimism for a greener future.

National family-owned garden centre group Notcutts is inviting customers to name an exclusive new rose as part of its 125th anniversary celebrations, which embodies the theme of ‘looking forward’. Picture courtesy of Notcutts Limited

Caroline Notcutt, vice-chairman of Notcutts, said: "We are delighted to be introducing this vibrant celebratory rose as part of our 125th anniversary this year.

"We look forward to hearing people’s suggestions and their hopes for the future of greener gardening, the environment and biodiversity.”

The competition launched on Friday, January 21 and the winner will receive the new rose to take home and £125 Notcutts vouchers. Entries can be made online at www.notcutts.co.uk.