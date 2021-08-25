Nortons Cottage, sold through Strutt & Parker – Horsham, is a three-bedroom detached home in The Street and is believed to date back to the 16th century.
It has been sympathetically restored and extended with plenty of period features and is set in a conservation area.
1. Living room
The house offers many period features, including exposed beams throughout. Picture: Strutt & Parker - Horsham.
2. Study
The 16th century property has been sympathetically restored and extended. Picture: Strutt & Parker - Horsham.
3. Dining room and living room
The period features include exposed beams and a traditional inglenook fireplace in the living room. Picture: Strutt & Parker - Horsham.
4. Kitchen
The country style kitchen has triple aspect views, an Aga and a box bay window with fitted seating. Picture: Strutt & Parker - Horsham.