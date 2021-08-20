The Victorian family house, St Michaels, has garaging and a landscaped garden and is located in the prestigious Silverdale Road.

It is only 0.3 miles from Burgess Hill station and offers more than 3,000 square feet of accommodation arranged over three floors.

It is on the market through Savills – Haywards Heath and blends classic features with a contemporary style.

Visit zoopla.co.uk to find out more.

This house showcases a clever blend of classic features and a contemporary style.

The media room is fitted with electronically operated black out blinds, a retractable cinema screen and wiring in place for surround sound.

The study has shelves fitted into the alcoves either side of its feature cast iron fireplace.

The open plan kitchen and dining room has underfloor infrared heating. It has also been fitted with handpainted wood cabinets, a wood topped central island and quartz-style composite surfaces. There is a Miele double oven, a fully-restored gas-fired Aga, a bespoke cooker hood with integrated lighting and a bespoke glass splashback.