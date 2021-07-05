The property is situated in a rural yet convenient location in the village of Bolney with its Award winning Bolney Wine Estate and vineyard cafe, local village hall with recreational ground and play area, St Mary Magdalene Church and two popular traditional public houses.

This is one of the most expensive houses in Bolney

A nine-bedroom house in Pickwell Lane, Bolney, is one of the most expensive houses for sale in the area, with a guide price of £5.5 million.

By Carly-May Kavanagh
Monday, 5th July 2021, 4:29 pm

The property is on the market with Strutt & Parker - Horsham and is is accessed via three electric gates.

It boasts triple garaging with electric oak doors, a games room, a tennis court, and an indoor swimming pool with two separate changing rooms with a fitted bar

See more at Zoopla.

1.

The bathroom/shower rooms are a particular feature of the property and have all been individually designed and bespoke fitted by Catchpole & Rye and The Albion Bath Company, featuring custom cisterns and marble wash stands.

Photo: Strutt & Parker - Horsham

Buy photo

2.

The main house has been sympathetically extended over the years, and is accessed via three electric gates, one to either end of the sweeping driveway and the other with access to the outbuildings and walled garden.

Photo: Strutt & Parker - Horsham

Buy photo

3.

The kitchen/breakfast room has been hand built by Chalon, with custom made six-oven Aga, Miele appliances and beautiful oak flooring, flowing through into a substantial dining room.

Photo: Strutt & Parker - Horsham

Buy photo

4.

Both rooms have direct access onto the south facing wrap-around original Cathedral York stone terrace with Chilstone stone and glass balustrade.

Photo: Strutt & Parker - Horsham

Buy photo
Zoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 3