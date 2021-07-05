This is one of the most expensive houses in Bolney

The property is on the market with Strutt & Parker - Horsham and is is accessed via three electric gates.
It boasts triple garaging with electric oak doors, a games room, a tennis court, and an indoor swimming pool with two separate changing rooms with a fitted bar
1.
The bathroom/shower rooms are a particular feature of the property and have all been individually designed and bespoke fitted by Catchpole & Rye and The Albion Bath Company, featuring custom cisterns and marble wash stands.
2.
The main house has been sympathetically extended over the years, and is accessed via three electric gates, one to either end of the sweeping driveway and the other with access to the outbuildings and walled garden.
3.
The kitchen/breakfast room has been hand built by Chalon, with custom made six-oven Aga, Miele appliances and beautiful oak flooring, flowing through into a substantial dining room.
4.
Both rooms have direct access onto the south facing wrap-around original Cathedral York stone terrace with Chilstone stone and glass balustrade.
Photo: Strutt & Parker - Horsham