Lindfield Village Day in 1982 sweltered, sizzled, and steamed as thousands of people enjoyed themselves in a minor heat wave.

Nobody could miss the fact that the previous Saturday, was an important day, for everything from the decorations round the pond to the early morning bell ringing alerted passers-by.

The Hairy Bunnies of the Red Lion

David Marshall, aged five with his sister Helen, aged three

