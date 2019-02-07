Mid Sussex Nostalgia: Scaynes Hill pupils overjoyed at school opening

There were smiles all around at a first day of school at Scaynes Hill in 1982 when 56 pupils marched with band and banners into the grounds of their new school.

After 18 years of campaigning, the Scayne Hill Church of England School moved from its old home to its new brick building costing £200,000.

New, boy, William Gossage, aged 5

Penny whistles, trumpets, and the odd mouth organ played a fanfare to mark the entry to the new school close to Costell’s Wood Estate.

William Gossage, the only new pupil at the time, was delightfully bewildered by all the excitement.

“I’m absolutely amazed,” said his mother, Monica.

“As far as I was concerned this was just the first day at school.”

Andrew Parker, Samantha Watford, Carol Hook and Ian Parker

Banners read: “Look out new school here we come, goodbye old school.”

The warning was unnecessary for the children were well-behaved, standing silent, while the Rev William Gibe, vice-chairman of the board of governs, blessed the new building.

Prime mover and shaker has been Mrs Audrey Hawes, chairman of the board of governs for 12 years.

She had nothing but praise for the planners and architects, saying that there had been full consultation.