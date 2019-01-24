Mid Sussex Nostalgia: seventh annual London to Brighton Race

Its not everyday you see an atmosphere on Clapham Common at seven o’clock in the morning, only when the London to Brighton bike ride is on.

In 1982, 15,000 cyclists congregated on the common for the seventh annual British Heart Foundation race.

Four of the Mid Sussex cyclists, (from left) Angela Davies, Mike BArton, Nigel Needham and PAul Humphrey

The mood was one of festivity, in spite of the early hour, as young and old, men and women, all gathered with an assortment of vehicles, with the hope of making it to the seaside.

Ten riders from Lindfield raised more than £1,000 for the British Heart Foundation.

One of them, Pauline Parkyns, said: “The organisation was excellent and it was a super ride. There was a great atmosphere and the companionship created was also a marvellous experience.”

The Lindfield contingent also included Will and Sue Blunden, Colin Vinal, Brian Dereham, Mike and Mark Sharman, Alan and Diane Francis and Prue Vaudervant.

Determination on the riders faces as they pass Ditchling Common crossroads

There was also four riders from Hassocks who took part, including Ron Batchelor, who said: “Conditions were reasonable, the spirit was really good and I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Together with Graham Foster, Paul Archer, and Bob Jones, Ron raised more £300 for the foundation.