Mid Sussex Nostaligia: Remembering Haywards Heath’s ‘greatly loved’ King Edward VII Memorial Hospital

On July 5th was such a prestigious occasion that Princess Christian came down to preside.

Haywards Heath Hospital Parade 1913

The site of the hospital was gifted to the town jointly by Captain Sergison of Cuckfield Park and Sir James Bradford of Oaklands in Haywards Heath.

During the First World War, this brand new building was used to treat many wounded, being close to the South Coast and a mainline station.

The hospital was greatly loved and valued and each year there was a summer Hospital Parade to raise funds.

In 1928, it was given its own chapel by a wealthy lady, Miss Marianne Hammerton, who lived at Nether Walstead, Lindfield.

King Edward VII Memorial Hospital

The Chapel was designed by the renowned Gothic Revival architect, Sir Ninian Cooper, and was attached to the hospital by a corridor so that patients could easily attend services.

When the hospital was closed in the 1990’s the chapel was deconsecrated and was used as a store for Beech Hurst Nursing Home.

Sadly after many years of service, the chapel is now completely closed and there are no plans in the future to make use of it again.