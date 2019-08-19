More than 2,000 people in Mid Sussex claiming Universal Credit

More than 2,000 people in Mid Sussex are claiming Universal Credit, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.

Universal Credit, which is now available in every job centre across the UK, simplifies the benefit system and replaces six previous benefits with a single monthly payment.

More than 2,000 people are claiming Universal Credit in Mid Sussex

The benefit provides tailored support for people who are unemployed, in low-paid work or unable to work due to a disability or health condition.

The DWP said 2,177 people were claiming the benefit in Mid Sussex and more than 228,000 were claiming in the South East.

Minister for Welfare Delivery Will Quince said: “Behind these figures are thousands of people getting tailored employment support to either find a job or increase their hours

“Universal Credit is a force for good – it’s simpler, more flexible and is helping people into work quicker than the old system.

“Crucially, it adjusts to people’s monthly earnings so there are no disincentives to working.

“Staff across the region, from Cherwell to Thanet, are supporting people who walk through their local job centre doors, with training courses, CV writing help, confidence-building sessions and much more.”

READ MORE: Over-60s in Haywards Heath ‘anxious’ over cancelled or delayed operations

A23 Hickstead collision: 18-year-old in critical condition

Anyone who thinks they may be eligible for Universal Credit can check online.

People can also speak to Citizens Advice, who offer a free Help To Claim service for Universal Credit, funded by the department.

With the benefit now available in all job centres, the number of people on the benefit will continue to rise naturally, and does not necessarily signify an increase in unemployment for the area, said the DWP.

For more information about Universal Credit, please visit www.understandinguniversalcredit.gov.uk