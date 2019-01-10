Nostalgia: Mid Sussex came to a halt after weekend snow storm

In January of 1982, Mid Sussex saw the worst weather conditions for more than a century.

Raging blizzards and snow drifts up to ten feet proved a nightmare for travellers.

A Burgess HIll family enjoyed some snow sports as fields turned into slopes

Cars were abandoned as heavy snow made many roads impassible and the arctic conditions took their toll on railways with long delays caused by frozen points, ice and snow on the lines.

Gatwick Airport was snow-bound for most of Friday and part of Saturday.

While many took toboggans to the nearest hills, others took themselves off to hospital with broken arms and legs - the results generally of falls.

Cuckfield Hospital dealt with a steady stream of arm and leg fractures and other weather related accidents.

Horsted Keynes a picture postcard scene more typical of Switzerland than Sussex

It was an exhausting week the men at West Sussex Road Depot at Hassocks.

The office was manned around the clock and work on the roads went on continuously from 6am on Friday to midday on Sunday.

A spokesmen for the depot paid tribute to the staff who had worked ‘incredibly long hours’.

He added his thanks to their wives who have been most understanding.

Outside Lindfield, a snowplow was trying its best to clear a path

Over the weekend 2,000 tons of salt was spread on the roads and paths, where the previous year 1,000 is sufficient for the whole winter.