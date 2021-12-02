17 adorable cats at in need of loving new homes closest to Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex

Here are 17 cute felines looking for a new home with various different RSPCA centres nearest our areas.
1.
This stunning girl is Becky. Becky is an incredibly friendly cat, who doesn't know what personal space is. From the moment she sees you, she is rubbing her head and body against you for cuddles. She is actually so friendly, its hard to get a good photo of her as shes always moving!
RSPCA Central London Branch SUS-210212-075442004
2.
Boysie – 9 yr old grey & white male. Friendly, gentle and easy going. Would like a home with no other pets and without young children. Please only apply if you will be at home for Christmas and can offer Boysie a quiet time to settle into his new home. He will need a garden to explore in due course. Fully health checked and vaccinated.
RSPCA Hants & Surrey Border Branch SUS-210212-075452004
3.
Our lovely Bubbles came in as her previous owner was no longer able to take care of her. Bubbles truly is a bubbly cat, she loves people & will rub against you and twirl around your feet. When not under your feet Bubbles does like a bit of personal space so she would be best suited to an adult only home where they understand that she loves affection but will also need time to herself to nap & play. She'll also need to be the only cat in the home as she dislikes other animals. RSPCA Central London Branch SUS-210212-075502004
4.
Coda loves human company and will call out to find which room you are in! She especially loves play time and her eyes light up when she hears her favourite stick toy brought out for play time! She also really enjoys interactive treat hunting games. RSPCA Wimbledon, Wandsworth & Sutton District Branch SUS-210212-075512004