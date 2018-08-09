Plant Fairs Roadshow set to visit Borde Hill Garden for first time

The team behind the Plant Fairs Roadshow, a select group of intrepid plant explorers and nurserymen, are gearing up for their first ever visit to Borde Hill Garden, Haywards Heath, on September 16 (10am-5pm).

Borde Hill is celebrating it’s 125th anniversary this year with a series of events to honour the links the garden has with the great plant hunters of the Edwardian age.

The Roadshow exhibitors will display rare and unusual plants, which would have appealed to Edwardian collectors like Colonel R Stephenson Clarke, who bought Borde Hill 125 years ago this summer, and sponsored famous plant hunters like EH Wilson and George Forrest.

2018 has proved to be the biggest year yet for the Plant Fairs Roadshow with successful shows at Arundel Castle, the Sussex prairie Gardens, Hall Place and Layer Marney Tower.

Members of the Plant Fairs Roadshow include multiple Chelsea winners and exhibitors: Hardy’s Plants, Graham Blunt’s Plantbase, Pineview Plants, Blue Leaf Plants, Pheonix Plants, Charles Hurst Farm, Forgetmenot Plants, Jo Grows, Southon Plants and more.

Colin Moat, events coordinator, said: “We are pleased to be able to help the garden celebrate its 125th milestone and hope that the mouth-watering selection of plants on sale will do justice to the garden’s legacy.”

