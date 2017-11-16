Property of the Week - impressive home with links to the past

Great views in a rural setting, paddocks, stables - and a tower mill. This West Sussex property has plenty going for it!

Situated close to Angmering, The Mill House, in Ecclesden Lane, includes the attached old tower mill plus studio, all surrounded by land approaching 2.8 acres in total.

The Mill House

This includes a covered pool, a paddock with stable block and feed shed, flower and vegetable gardens.

Also available is lot two – approximately 24.5 acres of land which include four fields with hedged boundaries and an attractive spring-fed pond.

The guide price for lot two is £300,000.

The Mill House is within the South Downs National Park in an Area of Natural Beauty.

Price OIEO £1,350,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk