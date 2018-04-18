RAF cadets remember fallen of Second World War

Cadets and parents of RAF 172 Squadron, based at the drill centre in Eastern Road, Haywards Heath, attended an RAF Centenary Remembrance event on April 3.

Over 50 people listened to presentations, discussed display items and used virtual reality to fly a modern passenger airline plane.

Royal Marine Reginald George Turner (d1943) and Leading Airman Frederick George Stoner (d1942)

The origins of military flight began during the First World War, with the Royal Flying Corps using aircraft to observe enemy activity and gather intelligence. As the war unfolded, aircraft were developed for fighting and bombing. On April 1 1918, the ‘wings’ of the Royal Flying Corps and others were merged into the ‘Royal Air Force’.

The 172 Squadron (Haywards Heath) cadets wished to mark the centenary of the RAF and remember the sacrifice of air crew from all nations over the past 100 years. The first presentation was delivered by a member of Mid Sussex RED (Remembrance, Education & Development), a military history group who arrange and deliver events to remember and educate residents about the involvement of Mid Sussex people and places in military conflict. The presentation detailed the loss of four men in World War Two, all of whom had been RAF Cadets in the lead up to and early years of the conflict.

Sergeant Pilot Derek Trend Ratcliffe and Royal Marine Reginald George Turner were both just 19 years old when they were killed in 1941 and 1943 respectively. Both Leading Airman George Harry Martin (1944) and Frederick George Stoner (1942) were killed as their aircraft crashed while on training and supply missions.

The second presentation described Sir Archibald McIndoe and the Guinea Pigs from the Queen Victoria Hospital (QVH) in East Grinstead during World War Two. Aircrew from allied nations who had been horribly burned were treated by pioneering plastic surgeon New Zealander Sir Archibald McIndoe and his dedicated team of doctors and nurses at the QVH, with East Grinstead affectionately known as the ‘town that did not stare’.

Pilot Officer Dave Loom (OC 172 Sqn), Malcolm Grace (Treasurer Mid Sussex RED), Matt Taylor (Chairman Mid Sussex RED), Dima Jobson (Graduate Engineer L3T), and Nick Cook (Civilian Instructor 172 Sqn).

The event was complimented by excellent displays from Mid Sussex RED exhibitors Malcolm Grace, Nick Dutt and Robert Potter. The highlight of the event for the cadets was provided by Crawley based L3 Commercial Training Solutions, who sponsored the event.

L3 brought its state of the art virtual reality simulator technology with them, allowing people to find out how much skill it takes to take off, fly and land a commercial aircraft.

The event raised just under £330. Beneficiaries include RAF Cadet 172 Squadron, The RAF Benevolent Fund, The East Grinstead Museum, The Friends of Lochnagar Crater (The Somme, France), Newhaven Fort, The Royal British Legion, The War Memorials Trust and Mid Sussex RED.

If your school, community group, charity or not for profit group would like to host an event or listen to a presentation relating to Mid Sussex Military History people and places, please visit www.midsussexred.co.uk .