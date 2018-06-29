Retirement village set to hold a jazz event with some very familiar faces

A local private retirement community in East Grinstead is opening its doors to the public this summer and holding a special jazz event.

It’s set to be an emotional day for some, with the village playing host to some former ex-pupils of the renowned Bush Davies School of Theatre Arts.

The old school, that established an enviable national reputation for dance, closed back in 1989 and has since been converted into Charters Village – a retirement development exclusively for the over 65s.

The former pupils and wider local community will be given the opportunity to see behinds the scenes of this normally very private retirement village, where it’s history is fully embraced and celebrated by the residents who call this village their home.

Guests will be offered a chilled glass of Pimm’s upon arrival and entertained by a live jazz band, then invited to take a tour of the community.

This will include Charters Towers, which incorporates a variety of communal facilities and forms the social cornerstone of the village, as well as brand new one and two bedroom independent living apartments and bungalows in Charters’ latest phase of development.

The event takes place on Tuesday 3 July between 12pm and 3pm. On the day guests will be free to chat with Charters’ existing residents to get their perspectives of village life, so this is a fantastic opportunity for people considering what to do and where to go when they retire.

“Charters Village is absolutely beautiful in the summer, so we are looking forward to welcoming all of our guests and showing them around,” said Charters Village Manager Nigel Walter.

Those wishing to attend Charters’ jazz event can call 01342 870871 to book their place.