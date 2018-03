Do you remember what you were doing in 1996?

It was the year Glenn Hoddle replaced Terry Venables as England manager, Take That announced they were splitting up - much to the distress of many teenage girls - and the Spice Girls burst onto the music scene Wannabe.

The boys of Warden Park's under 14 basketball team

These pictures were all published in the Mid Sussex Times and show what was happening closer to home - enjoy!