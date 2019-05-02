Daughter of founder Billy Butlin

Take a look around Butlin's new swimming pool complex

Butlin’s Bognor Regis has officially opened its new £40 million swimming pool complex Splash.

The new site boasts the world’s first Helter Skelter water ride, standing at an impressive 7.4 metres tall (almost as high as two double decker buses), river rapids, and eight racer sliders.

Split into three sections with changing rooms and lockers big enough for a family of four

1. Changing rooms

Split into three sections with changing rooms and lockers big enough for a family of four
other
Buy a Photo
Which includes a wave machine and area suitable for toddlers

2. The pool

Which includes a wave machine and area suitable for toddlers
other
Buy a Photo
The worlds first Helter Skelter water ride, standing at an impressive 7.4 metres tall (almost as high as two double decker buses)

3. Helter Skelter slide

The worlds first Helter Skelter water ride, standing at an impressive 7.4 metres tall (almost as high as two double decker buses)
other
Buy a Photo
Where you can swim or take a seat by the pool

4. The lido

Where you can swim or take a seat by the pool
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5