Take a look around Butlin's new swimming pool complex

The new site boasts the world’s first Helter Skelter water ride, standing at an impressive 7.4 metres tall (almost as high as two double decker buses), river rapids, and eight racer sliders.

1. Changing rooms Split into three sections with changing rooms and lockers big enough for a family of four other Buy a Photo

2. The pool Which includes a wave machine and area suitable for toddlers other Buy a Photo

3. Helter Skelter slide The worlds first Helter Skelter water ride, standing at an impressive 7.4 metres tall (almost as high as two double decker buses) other Buy a Photo

4. The lido Where you can swim or take a seat by the pool other Buy a Photo

View more