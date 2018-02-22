TeamSport reopens Crawley go-karting track after major refurbishment

TeamSport, one of the UK’s best companies for indoor go-karting, has officially reopened its Crawley track after five weeks of extensive refurbishment work.

Following an investment of more than £200,000 returning racegoers and members can look forward to seeing an unrecognizable centre inside.

Dominic Gaynor, managing director of TeamSport, said: “We’re really excited to be re-opening our Crawley venue. We’ve been located at Gatwick Goodsyard, Gatwick Road, for over nine years and felt it was time to refresh the site and improve the customer facilities to match that of our other sites across the country.

“The first thing customers will notice will be our redesigned reception area and then fully refurbished changing rooms and briefing room. The most exciting difference is the creation of our large new licensed ‘Fuel’ snack bar offering customers a range of drinks as well as rustic pizzas and hot dogs.

“Fans of the track can be rest assured, the layout remains the same: two multi-level tracks split over three floors, which when combined gives race goers and thrill seekers a staggering 800m of track to master. Top of the range Biz 200cc karts, which are capable of reaching up to 40mph, provide the thrills on track, and with cadet karts available too families can enjoy the fun of karting together.

“The track is the perfect place for an action-packed family day out offering a safe, unique and great value-for-money go-karting experience. Or if you’re heading down to challenge your mates to finally put a stop to all their false claims of being the best driver, or making the most of our meeting facilities by bringing your staff for an action-packed corporate go-karting event, the Crawley track suits everyone’s needs.”

TeamSport is running offers like half price mid-week karting, discounts for students and an exclusive Grid Membership scheme where racers receive a range of benefits such as free karting on their birthday.

Visit www.team-sport.co.uk/crawley.

