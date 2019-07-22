The Friars Oak pub in Hassocks relaunches following major renovation

The Friar's Oak pub has undergone a major renovation to give the popular pub and restaurant a fresh new look.

The pub, located in Hassocks, officially reopened on Friday (June 19) after a month of renovations.

Guests enjoyed free canaps and prosecco at the VIP dinner

Rachel Clews, general manager, said: “We’re really pleased with how our launch night has gone. It's great that the local community have had a first-hand look into the hard work we have done."

Ahead of the relaunch, the pub ran dry runs and a VIP dinner, which gave visitors a chance to meet the team while enjoying canapés and prosecco.

The interior and exterior have been transformed, with a new location for the front door and original beams now exposed.

Two private dining areas have been added, as well as an extension which houses their garden room.

Rachel said: “We’re working hard to create a truly unique and stimulating experience for our guests and are so excited to unveil the new Friars Oak to the local area.

“The changes that are have been underway are all centred around creating an original country pub with a real difference. The new Friars Oak will provide both our regulars and first-time guests with an exciting location to enjoy high-quality dining in beautiful surroundings.

“Both myself and the whole team are incredibly excited to open the doors and welcome guests to experience the new Friars Oak for themselves, we hope that they love the transformation”.

The Friars Oak menu has also been changed, now offering a brunch menu comprising of eggs royale, buttermilk pancakes with pancetta, and smashed avocado on sourdough toast, served from 9am until midday Monday to Saturday, and 9am to 11.30am on Sundays.

The dinner menu offers chargrilled skewers, pan fried sea bass, and slow cooked pork belly, as well as a vegan caramel cheesecake and a chocolate brownie.

Mindful Consumption wine, which is lower in calories and alcohol, was on offer.

